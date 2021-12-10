Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) declared a dividend on Friday, December 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1404 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of TRMLF opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $39.37.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.75 to C$66.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.58.

