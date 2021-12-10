TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TotalEnergies is gaining from new startups, improvement in hydrocarbon prices, well-spread LNG assets and an expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon producing regions. The company continues to streamline its portfolio through acquisitions and divestiture of non-core assets. TotalEnergies is making regular investments to expand renewable operation and strives to achieve net-zero emission by 2050. Year-to-date, shares of TotalEnergies have outperformed the industry. Yet, the company’s profitability can be impacted by unplanned outages and natural decline in fields. It remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizeable volume to production. It has operations in some politically-troubled regions and competition might affect profitability.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.33.

NYSE:TTE opened at $49.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a market cap of $131.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TotalEnergies stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

