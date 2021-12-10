Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 3.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $319.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $228.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

