Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966,525 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,824,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,199 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,468,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,534,000 after purchasing an additional 68,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.80.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

