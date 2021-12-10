Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 94,957 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 283,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.6% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 85,953 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $47.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.17. The company has a market cap of $218.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

