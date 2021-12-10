Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $86,000 Investment in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 143,051 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 106,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 38.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

KRP opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $836.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.88. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. Research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

