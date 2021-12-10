Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $58,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

ZTS opened at $230.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.72. The company has a market cap of $108.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

