Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $73,000 in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PTC by 200.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in PTC by 102.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth $235,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $119.96 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.49 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day moving average is $129.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.36.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

