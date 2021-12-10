Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $65,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMMO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 331.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $90.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $72.73 and a 1-year high of $97.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.10.

