Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $60,000 in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NICE in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NICE by 113.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 77.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NICE in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in NICE in the second quarter valued at $177,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE stock opened at $300.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.70 and a 200-day moving average of $270.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.08.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

