Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,600 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,247 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $106,010,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $580,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,900 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,316,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 67.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,637,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

