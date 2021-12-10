Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,195 Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Camtek by 688,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 34,424 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $44.88 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

