Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.42

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.42 and traded as low as $20.41. Toshiba shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 5,974 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toshiba Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toshiba Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

