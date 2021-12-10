Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $91.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial has a 1 year low of $66.83 and a 1 year high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 29.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $160,309.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,432 shares of company stock worth $368,235. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tompkins Financial (TMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.