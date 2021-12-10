Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $47,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 34.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 356,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $166.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.81 and a 200 day moving average of $170.48. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

