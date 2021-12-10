Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 2,121 SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

