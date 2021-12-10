Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $84,000 in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 502,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 77,472 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 109,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,056,000 after acquiring an additional 172,960 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AQN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

