Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $128,000 in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,458 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $88,349,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 103.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,463,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,906 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 909.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 913,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,787,000 after acquiring an additional 822,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 394.0% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 947,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,923,000 after acquiring an additional 755,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.