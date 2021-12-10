Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $109,000 in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.15. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $91.46.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

