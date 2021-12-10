Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $72.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.10%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Toll Brothers by 123,184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,405 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 452,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 118,039 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.