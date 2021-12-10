Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Receives $62.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.11.

A number of research firms have commented on TOST. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Toast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 625,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,717,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $43,706,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,956,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,783,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,980,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toast will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

