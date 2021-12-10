Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Takes $2.69 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.38. 486,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.