Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 3.4% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 104,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 138,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,432,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,381,000 after acquiring an additional 52,628 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 204,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 187,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,826. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $25.58.

