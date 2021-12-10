Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Has $22.93 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 10.6% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $22,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $143.09. 1,035,839 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.18. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

