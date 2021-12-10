TigerCash Reaches Market Cap of $633,843.98 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $633,843.98 and $4.15 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.72 or 0.00981203 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

