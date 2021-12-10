Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 181,620 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 40.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,620 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RWT opened at $13.85 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RWT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.61.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

