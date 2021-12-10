Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after acquiring an additional 489,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after acquiring an additional 487,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLIC. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.17.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 9.67%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

