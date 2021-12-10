Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 15,565 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPIB. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,688,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,249,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,398,000 after purchasing an additional 184,667 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 132,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48,958 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 265,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares during the period.

JPIB stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26.

