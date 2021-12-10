Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,669 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of SL Green Realty worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SLG opened at $74.29 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $55.41 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.70.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.08%.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

