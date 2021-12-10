Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 45,821 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 505.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,821 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.67% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 414.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 99.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 387.7% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 155,474 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $313.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

