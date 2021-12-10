Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 246 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 104,315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27,122 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after buying an additional 41,576 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 954,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,500,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WERN. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $45.87 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

