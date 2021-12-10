ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Gap Up to $15.19

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.19, but opened at $15.76. ThredUp shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 19,650 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Get ThredUp alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $220,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,710,545 shares of company stock worth $35,907,314 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.