Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Given New $175.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $166.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 70.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on THO. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of THO stock opened at $102.66 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.16.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Thor Industries by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.