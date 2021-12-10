Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Given New $175.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $166.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 70.47% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on THO. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.
Shares of THO stock opened at $102.66 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.16.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Thor Industries by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
About Thor Industries
Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.
