TheStreet Upgrades Valhi (NYSE:VHI) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of VHI stock opened at $27.15 on Monday. Valhi has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Valhi had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $578.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Valhi’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Valhi by 536.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 62,260 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Valhi in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Valhi by 4,870.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Valhi in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Valhi by 364.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 96,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.