TheStreet Lowers Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GDEN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $47.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 49.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $41,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

