The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 199,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,827,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 65,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

NYSE DIS opened at $152.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.01. The company has a market capitalization of $277.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

