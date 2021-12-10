The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

The Unite Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.58) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UTG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.37) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.90) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

UTG stock opened at GBX 1,110 ($14.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. The Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 918.50 ($12.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.58). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,097.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,921.25.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

