The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $586,657. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $64.57 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

