The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Director Sells $27,316.49 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Director Robert J. Krolik sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $27,316.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.65. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in RealReal by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REAL. BTIG Research raised shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

