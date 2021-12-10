The Ince Group plc (INCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of INCE opened at GBX 41.05 ($0.54) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.41. The Ince Group has a 12 month low of GBX 32.80 ($0.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 88.20 ($1.17). The stock has a market cap of £28.14 million and a P/E ratio of 83.11.

The Ince Group plc provides legal and professional services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and management services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

