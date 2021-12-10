The Ince Group plc (INCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of INCE opened at GBX 41.05 ($0.54) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.41. The Ince Group has a 12 month low of GBX 32.80 ($0.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 88.20 ($1.17). The stock has a market cap of £28.14 million and a P/E ratio of 83.11.
The Ince Group Company Profile
