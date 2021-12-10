The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Hershey posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,361 shares of company stock worth $5,580,132. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hershey by 110.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after buying an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 17,356.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after buying an additional 760,380 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,513,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 144.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after buying an additional 656,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $183.50. 701,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,375. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.70. Hershey has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $184.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

