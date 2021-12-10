The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Target Price to $19.00

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Weber stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Weber has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.52.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weber will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

