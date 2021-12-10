The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $479.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $423.81.

Shares of GS stock opened at $396.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.02. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $237.10 and a one year high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,446,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after purchasing an additional 511,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

