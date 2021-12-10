The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.5% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $21,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $6.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $389.98. 50,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,868. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $399.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.02. The company has a market cap of $130.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.10 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.