The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to announce $5.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.43 billion. Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $18.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.54 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock valued at $714,015,289. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.57. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $361.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

