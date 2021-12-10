The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.

NYSE:KO opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

