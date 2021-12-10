The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.90 Billion

Brokerages expect that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will announce $8.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.69 billion. Coca-Cola reported sales of $8.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $38.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.88 billion to $38.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $40.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.24 billion to $42.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coca-Cola.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

KO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.86. 13,841,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,624,372. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $236.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.