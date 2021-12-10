The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.06. 14,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,282. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

