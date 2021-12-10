The City of London Investment Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.80 (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CTY opened at GBX 392.05 ($5.20) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 387.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 392.72. The City of London Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 348.18 ($4.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 404 ($5.36).

In other news, insider Laurence Magnus bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 387 ($5.13) per share, with a total value of £77,400 ($102,638.91). Also, insider Ominder Dhillon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £11,550 ($15,316.27).

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

