The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,038,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.86.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $1,557,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,212,021 shares of company stock worth $98,012,301. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

